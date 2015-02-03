(Adds sales details, adjusted earnings, background, shares)

Feb 3 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Tuesday raised its 2015 earnings forecast to reflect strong demand for its non-invasive heart valve replacement system, but revised its overall sales forecast to account for a larger negative impact of foreign exchange due to the strong dollar .

Edwards said it now expects adjusted full-year earnings of $4.00 to $4.30 per share, up from the forecast it provided in December of $3.90 to $4.10. The company cited momentum in transcatheter heart valve sales for the change.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems are considered to be Edwards' most important growth driver.

Edwards shares rose 2 percent to $129.50 in extended trading.

The company now sees a foreign exchange hit of about $160 million, up significantly from its prior projection of $90 million. As a result, Edwards now expects full-year sales at the lower end of its $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion forecast.

Edwards gets about 55 percent of its sales from outside the United States, the largest segment from Europe and a sizable chunk from Japan, where the currencies have not fared well against the dollar.

The company also reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Excluding items, it earned $1.06 per share. Analysts on average expected 95 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Edwards said net profit rose to $109.2 million, or $1.00 per share, from $75.1 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter rose 15 percent to $618 million, edging past Wall Street estimates of $611 million.

TAVR sales rose 46 percent to $267.5 million, including $129.5 million in U.S. sales.

U.S. sales of the Sapien TAVR systems are expected to grow with approvals of newer versions already in use in Europe, and for use in less frail patients.

Edwards expects a U.S. launch of its Sapien 3 for high-risk patients early in 2016 and is testing its system in moderate risk patients. Initial U.S. approvals were for an older Sapien version and only in patients deemed unable to endure open heart surgery.

Surgically replaced heart valve sales were about flat at $206.1 million.

For the first quarter of 2015, at current foreign exchange rates, the company forecast sales of $570 million to $610 million, and adjusted earnings of $1.02 and $1.10 per share.

Analysts on average are estimating earnings of 92 cents on sales of $580.2 million. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)