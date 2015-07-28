July 28 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Tuesday raised its full-year profit forecast due to strong demand for its replacement heart valves that are implanted in a minimally invasive procedure.

The medical device maker said it now expects full-year earnings, excluding items, of $4.30 to $4.40 a share. It previously forecast $4.10 to $4.30 a share.

The company reported second-quarter net income of $112.7 million, or $1.02 a share, compared with $547.0 million, or $5.09 a share, in the year-ago period, when it recorded a large gain from a litigation settlement.

Excluding items, second-quarter income rose to $1.13 a share from 88 cents a share a year ago. Quarterly net sales increased 7 percent to $616.8 million. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr)