(Adds analyst, CEO comments)
By Susan Kelly
July 28 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on
Tuesday raised its full-year profit forecast, citing strong
demand for the medical device maker's replacement heart valves
that are implanted in a minimally invasive procedure.
The company reported second-quarter earnings that exceeded
Wall Street's expectations, saying it benefited from significant
growth in procedures using its transcatheter replacement valves,
which are threaded through the arteries to the heart from a
small incision.
The procedure is a newer alternative for patients considered
at high risk for open-heart surgery, the traditional approach to
treating diseased heart valves.
"We just continue to see patients come off the sidelines,"
Edwards Chief Executive Mike Mussallem said on a conference
call.
The company said it now expects full-year earnings,
excluding items, of $4.30 to $4.40 a share. It previously
forecast $4.10 to $4.30 a share.
Edwards reported quarterly net income of $112.7 million, or
$1.02 a share, compared with $547.0 million, or $5.09 a share,
in the year-ago period, when it recorded a large gain from a
litigation settlement.
Excluding some items, income rose to $1.13 a share from 88
cents a share a year ago. On that basis, analysts had expected
$1.05 a share, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly net sales rose 7 percent to $616.8 million.
Sales of transcatheter heart valves climbed 28 percent in
the quarter to $281.4 million.
Edwards, the first company to sell transcatheter valves in
the U.S. market, said sales are accelerating even as it contends
with new competition from Medtronic Plc, which launched
its own minimally invasive valve last year.
"The U.S. number in particular was quite strong," said
Jefferies analyst Raj Denhoy.
Edwards said it still expects full-year total sales of $2.3
billion to $2.5 billion. The impact of the strong dollar, which
reduces the value of overseas sales when they are translated
back into U.S. dollars, dampened reported results, it said.
Edwards is now ramping up sales of its third-generation
transcatheter system called Sapien 3, which gained U.S. approval
in June, and hopes to win U.S. approval to treat
intermediate-risk patients in late 2016, Mussallem said.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Bill Rigby and
Chris Reese)