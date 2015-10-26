(Adds CEO, analyst comments)
By Susan Kelly
Oct 26 Edwards Lifesciences Corp reported
better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and raised its
full-year forecast on Monday, citing strong demand for its
replacement heart valves that are implanted in minimally
invasive procedures.
Shares of the medical device maker jumped about 6 percent in
after-hours trading.
The medical device maker is now rolling out the third
generation of the minimally invasive treatment, called Sapien 3,
which spares the patient from open heart surgery because the
valve is threaded through the arteries.
The procedure, called transcatheter aortic valve
replacement, is benefiting not only patients who are ineligible
for open heart surgery but also those who are opting for the new
approach over the traditional one, said Jefferies analyst Raj
Denhoy.
"The transcatheter valve market is developing quite a bit
faster than anybody was expecting," Denhoy said.
Edwards Chief Executive Mike Mussallem said he expects still
more patients to become eligible for the treatment. The company
is focused on gaining U.S. approval by late 2016 to expand its
potential patient pool to include intermediate-risk patients.
"We are only treating the oldest and sickest patients
today," Mussallem said on a conference call.
Edwards said third-quarter net income rose to $118.1
million, or $1.07 a share, from $94.6 million, or 87 cents a
share, in the year-ago period. Sales increased 1.3 percent to
$615.5 million, dampened by the impact of the strong U.S.
dollar, which reduces the value of overseas sale when they are
translated back into U.S. dollars.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 98 cents a
share on revenue of $598 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Sales of transcatheter heart valves climbed 11 percent in
the quarter to $296.1 million.
The transcatheter procedure is a newer alternative for
patients considered at high risk for open-heart surgery, the
traditional approach to treating diseased heart valves.
The company said it now expects full-year earnings,
excluding items, of $4.43 to $4.53 a share. It previously
forecast $4.30 to $4.40 a share.
