UPDATE 1-Canon unlikely to help Toshiba with investment in memory chip business
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
July 26 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Tuesday boosted its full-year earnings outlook after posting a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and said it expects to soon gain U.S. approval to offer its minimally invasive replacement heart valve to a broader range of patients.
Edwards earned 76 cents a share, excluding one-time items, in the second quarter. Analysts on average had expected 70 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
LONDON, Jan 31 Emerging stocks touched one-week lows on Tuesday but were headed for their best January since 2012, benefiting from expectations of reflationary U.S. policies, though Turkish assets lagged with the lira set for its fifth month in the red.
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares climbed on Tuesday and headed for their third straight month of gains, with a rally in firms such as British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after their encouraging earnings updates supporting the market.