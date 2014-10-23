Oct 23 Medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Thursday said its quarterly net earnings rose 23 percent due to strong sales of heart valves, prompting the company to raise its full-year earnings outlook.

Edwards said third-quarter net income rose to $94.6 million, or 87 cents a share, from $76.8 million, or 68 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company said it earned 80 cents a share.

Quarterly net sales rose 22.6 percent to $607.4 million. Sales of transcatheter heart valves rose 55 percent to $267.2 million.

For the full year, Edwards said it now expects to exceed the high end of its previous sales estimate of $2.05 billion to $2.25 billion. It also raised its outlook for full-year earnings to between $3.33 and $3.39 per share from a previous estimate of $3.24 to $3.34.

