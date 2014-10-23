(Adds analyst comment, share price, byline)

By Deena Beasley

Oct 23 Medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Thursday said its quarterly net earnings rose 23 percent on strong sales of heart valves, prompting the company to raise its full-year earnings outlook and sending its shares up 7 percent.

Third-quarter net sales rose 23 percent to $607.4 million, while sales of transcatheter heart valves rose 55 percent to $267.2 million.

Shares of Edwards, which closed at $105.19 in regular trading, were up 6 percent to $112.50 after hours.

"They handily beat transcatheter valve numbers in the quarter ... They came in staggeringly good relative to where people were," said Raj Denhoy, an analyst at Jefferies & Co. Edwards pioneered the heart valves, which allow doctors to replace clogged aortic valves without cracking open a patient's chest.

Excluding special items, the company earned 80 cents a share in the quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of 72 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $94.6 million, or 87 cents a share, from $76.8 million, or 68 cents a share, a year earlier.

For the full year, Edwards said it now expects to exceed the high end of its previous sales estimate of $2.05 billion to $2.25 billion. It also raised its outlook for full-year earnings to between $3.33 and $3.39 per share from a previous estimate of $3.24 to $3.34.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bernard Orr)