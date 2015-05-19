May 19 Heart device maker Edward Lifesciences Corp said it had stopped enrolling patients in a study testing its experimental heart valve due to the formation of blood clots.

The company said it had observed incidences of valve thrombosis during the study, which warranted additional investigation.

Valve thrombosis, a rare but serious complication, refers to the formation of a blood clot at or near the implanted valve, potentially obstructing blood flow and interfering with the device's function.

The experimental heart valve, Fortis, has been implanted in more than 20 patients, Edward Lifesciences said.

The medical device maker's shares fell as much as 4.7 percent to $125.44 percent in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)