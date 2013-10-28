Oct 28 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Monday reported higher third-quarter earnings on strong sales of its artificial heart valves that are implanted without major invasive surgery.

Third-quarter net income was $77 million, or 68 cents per share, compared with $69 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected 66 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.