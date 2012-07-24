* Q2 EPS excluding items 67 cents vs analysts' 65 cents view
* Q2 transcatheter heart valve sales climb 71 percent to
$145.8 million
* Shares little changed in after-hours trading
(Adds details from conference call, background)
By Susan Kelly
CHICAGO, July 24 Edwards Lifesciences Corp
reported second-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts'
expectations, lifted by strong U.S. sales of its new artificial
heart valve that is implanted using a less-invasive procedure
than traditional open-heart surgery.
The rollout of Edwards' transcatheter valve, the first of
its kind on the U.S. market, is picking up momentum since the
device won regulatory approval late last year. Sales of the
valve, which is implanted via a catheter threaded to the heart
through a leg artery or small incision between the ribs, climbed
71 percent in the quarter.
"The number everyone was focused on, the transcatheter valve
number, was quite a bit better than we were expecting, and that
really is the story for these guys right now," said Jefferies &
Co analyst Raj Denhoy.
Sales of the new valve got a boost in May when Medicare, the
U.S. insurance program for the elderly, said it would cover the
product, which costs about $30,000.
The medical device maker said net income in the quarter rose
to $67.8 million, or 57 cents a share, from $58.1 million or 48
cents a year ago.
Excluding special items, second-quarter earnings were 67
cents a share. Analysts on average expected Edwards to earn 65
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales in the quarter increased 11.8 percent to $482
million. Sales of transcatheter heart valves rose 71 percent to
$145.8 million, including $61.4 million from U.S. sales of the
new Sapien valves. However, sales of surgically implanted valves
fell 2.3 percent to $200.5 million, and sales of critical care
products declined 3.5 percent to $123.2 million.
"Even in a challenging economic environment we reported
strong growth in sales, driven by the continued success of our
U.S. transcatheter heart valve launch," Edwards Chief Executive
Officer Michael Mussallem said on a conference call.
Edwards raised the low end of its full-year profit forecast
by 2 cents, and now projects earnings excluding items in a range
of $2.60 to $2.68 a share. But it lowered its 2012 sales
forecast to $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion from its earlier
forecast range of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion, citing the
declining euro, whose recent slide against the U.S. dollar
reduces the value of sales in euro zone countries.
Edwards projected 2012 Sapien valve sales of $550 million to
$600 million, with U.S. sales of the product pegged at $240
million to $260 million.
Irvine, California-based Edwards pioneered development of
the transcatheter procedure, which is a less-invasive
alternative to open-heart surgery in which the patient's
breastbone is cut open and the heart temporarily stopped.
Doctors expect minimally invasive valves will eventually become
the standard of care.
Last month, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel of
outside advisers recommended approval of Edwards' Sapien valve
for use in a wider group of patients. Analysts expect full FDA
approval for the broader indication, which could double the
number of eligible patients, this fall.
Edwards' main competitor in Europe is Medtronic Inc,
whose transcatheter valve is currently in U.S. clinical trials.
Edwards' shares were little changed in after-hours trading
from a close of $98.65 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz, Matthew Lewis and Andrew Hay)