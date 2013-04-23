April 23 Edwards Lifesciences Corp said
on Tuesday first-quarter net earnings more than doubled, boosted
by a large gain from patent litigation with Medtronic Inc
, but the heart valve maker lowered its 2013 outlook due
to sluggish sales at the start of the year.
Net income rose to $144.9 million, or $1.24 per share, from
$65.1 million, or 55 cents per share, a year ago. The company
recorded a special gain of $83.6 million for the patent
litigation payment.
Edwards said it now expects full-year sales of $2.0 billion
to $2.1 billion and earnings per diluted share, excluding
special items, of $3.00 to $3.10. For the second quarter, it
projected total sales of $500 million to $530 million and
diluted earnings per share, excluding special items, between 75
and 79 cents per share.