Oct 3 Edwards Lifesciences Corp said
David Pyott resigned from the medical device maker's board to
devote more time to his role as chairman and CEO of Allergan Inc
.
The resignation of Pyott, who joined Edwards' board in 2000,
is effective immediately, the company said in a statement.
Allergan is fighting a $53.7-billion hostile bid from
Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and
billionaire William Ackman's Pershing Square.
Edwards Lifesciences shares closed at $106.18 Friday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)