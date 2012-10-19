* Q3 net profit rises 34 pct to $69.2 mln

Oct 19 Edwards Lifesciences Corp posted higher third-quarter earnings on Friday but said sales for the full year would come in at the bottom of its projected range due to slower-than-expected growth in transcatheter heart valve sales.

The medical device maker posted net income of $69.2 million, or 58 cents per share, compared to $51.6 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Third-quarter net sales rose 8.5 percent to $447.9 million, which was in line with the company's downwardly revised estimate released early this month.

"Our 50 percent growth in transcatheter heart valve sales in the quarter was less than we expected," Michael Mussallem, Edwards' chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

"Looking forward, we expect a strong close to the year with today's approval of expanded indications for SAPIEN, now allowing us to serve many more patients."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday expanded use of the SAPIEN artificial heart valve to include patients with aortic valve stenosis who are eligible for surgery but are at high risk for serious surgical complications or death.

Edwards said it now expects full-year 2012 sales at the bottom of its previous estimate of between $1.90 billion and $1.97 billion.