Oct 19 Edwards Lifesciences Corp posted higher third-quarter earnings on Friday but said sales for the full year would come in at the bottom of its projected range because of slower-than-expected growth in transcatheter heart valves.

The medical device maker posted net income of $69.2 million, or 58 cents per share, compared with $51.6 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

The results came in above the average analyst estimate of 56 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter net sales rose 8.5 percent to $447.9 million, in line with the company's downwardly revised estimate released early this month.

"Our 50 percent growth in transcatheter heart valve sales in the quarter was less than we expected," Michael Mussallem, Edwards' chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

"Looking forward, we expect a strong close to the year with today's approval of expanded indications for Sapien, now allowing us to serve many more patients."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday expanded use of the Sapien artificial heart valve to include patients with aortic valve stenosis who are eligible for surgery but are at high risk for serious surgical complications or death.

The minimally invasive valve, which is threaded to the heart through an incision in the groin or the ribs, is considered one of Edwards' key products.

The company said it now expects full-year 2012 sales at the bottom of its previous estimate of $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion, which matches the average Wall Street forecast of $1.90 billion.

Shares of Edwards, which closed at $86.14 on the New York Stock Exchange, were unchanged after-hours.