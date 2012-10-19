* Third-quarter net profit rises 34 pct to $69.2 mln
Oct 19 Edwards Lifesciences Corp posted
higher third-quarter earnings on Friday but said sales for the
full year would come in at the bottom of its projected range
because of slower-than-expected growth in transcatheter heart
valves.
The medical device maker posted net income of $69.2 million,
or 58 cents per share, compared with $51.6 million, or 43 cents
per share, a year earlier.
The results came in above the average analyst estimate of 56
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter net sales rose 8.5 percent to $447.9 million,
in line with the company's downwardly revised estimate released
early this month.
"Our 50 percent growth in transcatheter heart valve sales in
the quarter was less than we expected," Michael Mussallem,
Edwards' chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
"Looking forward, we expect a strong close to the year with
today's approval of expanded indications for Sapien, now
allowing us to serve many more patients."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday expanded use
of the Sapien artificial heart valve to include patients with
aortic valve stenosis who are eligible for surgery but are at
high risk for serious surgical complications or death.
The minimally invasive valve, which is threaded to the heart
through an incision in the groin or the ribs, is considered one
of Edwards' key products.
The company said it now expects full-year 2012 sales at the
bottom of its previous estimate of $1.90 billion to $1.97
billion, which matches the average Wall Street forecast of $1.90
billion.
Shares of Edwards, which closed at $86.14 on the New York
Stock Exchange, were unchanged after-hours.