LONDON, June 6 British mobile phone operator EE said it would offer superfast broadband on pay-as-you-go and shared pricing plans in a bid to win more customers before rivals launch competing 4G services.

The company, a joint venture between France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom, started to roll out 4G in major cities in October, backed by an advertising campaign fronted by actor Kevin Bacon.

The service, which initially offered speeds about 5-7 times faster than 3G, was available to subscribers signing contracts costing 10-20 percent more than an equivalent 3G connection.

EE said on Thursday that the new tariffs would allow customers to share a pricing plan across phone and tablets, or with other people, while the pay-as-you-go plan will allow customers to access 4G on tablets and laptops without making a long-term commitment.

The joint venture gained a head start in the 4G race when it re-used existing airwaves to launch services. Its rivals, including Telefonica's O2 and Vodafone, will launch their own offerings later this year.

It said on Thursday that customer take up had passed half a million, up from about 300,000 in April. The group, which leads the British market, aims to have 1 million customers on 4G by Christmas.

The group, which said it would have rolled out 4G to cover 55 percent of the British population by the end of June, is also doubling 4G speeds in 10 cities within the next few weeks to an average of 24-30 Mbps.