Feb 20 EE:
* EE says full year adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 24.3
percent; second half adjusted EBITDA margin reached 25.3%
percent
* EE says savings target exceeded: achieved 457 million pounds
of annual gross opex synergies, beating 445 million pounds
target
* EE says year service revenue stable at 0.0 percent yoy,
excluding regulation, with Q4 service revenue +1.1 percent yoy,
excluding regulation
* EE says 756,000 net postpaid customers during 2013, including
194,000 net
postpaid adds in Q4
* EE says customer base surged 816,000, a +68 percent increase
over the Q3 closing base, to take total 4G base to around
2million
*