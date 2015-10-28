LONDON Oct 28 Britain on Wednesday provisionally cleared BT's deal to buy mobile operator EE in a 12.5 billion pound ($19 billion)tie up that will create the country's leading player in broadband, fixed line and mobile.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it had decided that the merger "was not expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition in any market in the UK". ($1 = 0.6533 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)