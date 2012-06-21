(Adds details)
LONDON, June 21 Everything Everywhere will pay
an additional dividend of 250 million pounds to joint owners
France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom in a
boost to the parents as they weigh their options for Britain's
largest mobile operator.
The group, which runs the Orange and T-Mobile mobile brands
in Britain said its board had approved to fund the payment
through available liquidity. It said the group would still have
sufficient headroom to meet financial obligations and maintain
its investment programme.
Everything Everywhere hit the news again last week when
bankers familiar with the sector revealed that former Chief
Executive Tom Alexander had approached private equity groups
including KKR and others to garner their interest for an 8
billion pound bid for the group.
That followed comments from the Chief Finance Officer of
France Telecom who told Reuters that the two owners could float
a stake in the group although they would likely want to maintain
control.
(Reporting by Kate Holton)