LONDON, June 21 Everything Everywhere will pay an additional dividend of 250 million pounds to joint owners France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom in a boost to the parents as they weigh their options for Britain's largest mobile operator.

The group, which runs the Orange and T-Mobile mobile brands in Britain said its board had approved to fund the payment through available liquidity. It said the group would still have sufficient headroom to meet financial obligations and maintain its investment programme.

Everything Everywhere hit the news again last week when bankers familiar with the sector revealed that former Chief Executive Tom Alexander had approached private equity groups including KKR and others to garner their interest for an 8 billion pound bid for the group.

That followed comments from the Chief Finance Officer of France Telecom who told Reuters that the two owners could float a stake in the group although they would likely want to maintain control.

(Reporting by Kate Holton)