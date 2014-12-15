Dec 15 EE Finance Plc :

* Further to recent press speculation

* Announces that its shareholders, Deutsche Telekom Ag and Orange Sa, have agreed to hold exclusive negotiations with BT Group Plc

* Negotiations on potential sale of 50:50 joint venture EE to BT over coming weeks, based on an enterprise value of 12.5 billion stg

* During this time, due diligence will be carried out and an agreement for planned sale of EE to BT will be negotiated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: