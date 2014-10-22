INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
LONDON Oct 22 Britain's biggest mobile operator EE said its 4G customer base had risen by 1.4 million in the third quarter to 5.6 million subscribers, putting it on track to beat its 2014 target of 6 million subscribers for the superfast service.
Despite the higher number of people on 4G, the company, a joint venture between Deutsche Telekom and Orange , said its operating revenue in the quarter to end-September excluding the impact of regulatory changes was flat.
It said it added 178,000 net connections on contract in the period, taking its total number of connections to 31 million.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.