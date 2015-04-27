UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
LONDON, April 27 Britain's biggest mobile operator EE said on Monday it was "firmly on track" to reach its target of 14 million 4G subscribers by the end of the year after it added 1.7 new connections in the first quarter.
The company, which is being sold by its owners Orange and Deutsche Telekom to BT, also said its first-quarter operating revenue increased by 0.3 percent year-on-year, excluding the impact of regulatory changes. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.