By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Feb 19 Mobile phone company EE, which
launched Britain's first 4G services in October, said on Tuesday
it had seen a revenue uplift from early adopters but did not
reveal how many customers had signed up for the faster, more
expensive, network.
The company, Britain's biggest mobile operator, said
customers on its new super fast 4G network were spending 10
percent more on average by making video calls and consuming more
data.
"When you look at the early customers migrating from (3G
brands) Orange and T-Mobile to EE we are seeing a 10 percent
ARPU (average revenue per user) increase," Chief Executive Olaf
Swantee said.
He would not reveal 4G subscriber numbers because rivals are
preparing to launch their own services later this year.
"I can say our plan is on track, we are very pleased with
the progress we are making," he said.
EE, a joint venture between France Telecom and
Deutsche Telekom, was given the go-ahead by
regulators last year to reuse its existing airwaves for 4G,
giving it a head start on rivals.
Telecoms regulator Ofcom is auctioning more 4G airwaves at
the moment, which will enable Vodafone, O2 and
Three to launch 4G services from the middle of 2013.
The new networks offer speeds around five times faster than
3G, and deliver additional capacity for smartphones to access
content like video and music.
Analysts at telecoms consultancy Ovum said the lack of
details on 4G customer numbers was telling.
"If customer uptake was far ahead of expectation, then we
would hear about it," analyst Steven Hartley said.
"We therefore have to conclude that uptake has not been
spectacular. That doesn't make it a disaster, just not
necessarily fully optimising its monopoly position."
EE, which has 27 million customers, added 201,000 net
contract subscribers in the fourth quarter, a slowdown from
250,000 in the third quarter. The company gave no breakdown of
how many were 4G subscribers.
But Swantee said customers were switching to 4G when they
upgraded their smartphones, typically after two years.
"In total for the second half we had 1.9 million upgrades,
so that's where most (4G) activity is happening," he said.
"Clearly also a part of the net adds are customers coming to
4G."
Swantee said 4G was available in 18 cities, covering 43
percent of the population at the end of 2012, 10 percentage
points ahead of its plan.
The group, which introduced the EE brand for its new service
alongside its existing Orange and T-Mobile offers, priced its 4G
tariff 10-20 percent higher than equivalent 3G plans.
It was also seeing good demand for faster data connections
from corporate customers, a business segment where EE previously
trailed rivals, Swantee said.
"The B2B uptake on 4G is very strong," he said. "We have
already over a 1,000 corporate customers using 4G in various
degrees."
EE, previously called Everything Everywhere, posted
full-year adjusted core earnings of 1.41 billion pounds ($2.18
billion), broadly flat on the year before, on revenue of 6.7
billion pounds, down 1.9 percent.
Its service revenue of 5.95 billion pounds rose 2.7 percent,
excluding the impact of regulatory price changes.
EE's owners are reviewing the business, and have said a
public listing is the preferred option. Swantee said he had no
update on the intentions of France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom.