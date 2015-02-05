Feb 5 BT CEO tells reporters on a conference call:

* Ceo says believes will pass merger control quickly-no change in role of openreach

* Ceo says in terms of merger control, bt no different from european peers

* Ceo says expects deal to be approved by uk's cma

* Ceo says competition authorities should support deal without remedies

* Ceo says deal does not affect money it can invest in content Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Sandle)