BRIEF-Sahara Hospitality Q1 profit falls
* Q1 revenue 3.2 million rials versus 3.2 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2n20CZc) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 EEII AG
* Andres Heusser is EEII's new CEO
* Heusser assumes responsibility of his role as CEO on January 1st 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue 3.2 million rials versus 3.2 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2n20CZc) Further company coverage:
* Terminates works contract with Intermass for construction of three towers in Jumeirah village circle due to economic reason Source:(http://bit.ly/2mLfNDJ) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 16 Standard Chartered said on Thursday it would keep its best lending rate unchanged at 5.25 percent in Hong Kong, even after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point for the second time in three months.