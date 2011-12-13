LONDON, Dec 13 (IFR) - The traditional flurry of new issuance in January out of emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa is unlikely to materialize next year, as uncertainty over the eurozone's future shows no signs of abating.

"The markets feel pretty defensive," says one origination official. "Clients are not gearing up for a January rush."

Bankers believe the month will open cautiously, led by high-quality sovereigns, quasi-sovereigns and national champions. Lower-rated issuers may have access as long as their credit stories are strong, but all borrowers will have to pay considerable new issue premiums.

Last month A3/A- rated Taqa paid a 25-30bp concession for new five-year debt and 20-30bp for new 10-year bonds. Even high-grade US corporates, such as Hewlett-Packard and Ecolab, paid between 33bp and 57bp for their recent deals. Lower-rated entities in CEEMEA, therefore, are probably going to have to pay considerably more.

Nick Darrant, head of CEEMEA syndicate at BNP Paribas, says much will depend on syndicate officials' ability to price deals appropriately. "Issuers need to raise money and there's an advantage to moving sooner rather than later. The question is: how interested are investors in buying new issues? The evidence suggests they have a lot of cash and they want to put it to work but are asking for higher new issue premiums. The syndicate fraternity will rightly want to print with aggressive premiums, therefore we must work hard to find common ground between borrower and lender. One must grasp the nettle."

ENTRY POINT

Darrant is confident that once the taps are opened there could be a steady stream of issuance. "A couple of early strong deals in January will mobilise issuers and encourage buyside activity. The primary market remains the best entry point for fresh cash," he says.

Another syndicate official says the first few days of the New Year will provide a good indication of investor sentiment. However, he doesn't have high hopes. "I can't think beyond it being January why things should be magically better. I would be pleasantly surprised if January is one of the better months but I don't think it will be."

Last January CEEMEA borrowers issued USD9.6bn of bonds, while the January 2010 volume was a paltry USD2.96bn, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The likeliest candidates to issue next month include Turkey, which could launch a Samurai, and high-quality Middle East issuers, although many of these, such as Qatar, IPIC and Taqa have recently tapped the market in size, tempering supply out of the region.

The concern for some bankers is if the market becomes driven by forced borrowers. "I'm worried about the first forced sale in the market and whether it's a failed deal or the issuer has to pay a big new issue premium," says one banker.

A quick scan of CEEMEA bond redemptions for the first quarter shows that 27 borrowers have bonds maturing through to the end of March, according to Thomson Reuters data.

While the likes of Poland, Turkey and Lebanon should have few problems refinancing, it remains to be seen how easily Kazkommertsbank, for example, will repay or reschedule a GBP350m bond due on February 13. Other high-yield borrowers with redemptions due could also come under pressure if market conditions remain stressed.

"Many borrowers are taking a bet that next year will be more constructive but if things aren't better in January then some are going to have put their head down and get on with it," says the syndicate official.

The environment could become especially bleak if Italy struggles to meet a EUR25.8bn bond repayment due on February 1. Greece, meanwhile, has a EUR14.4bn bond due on March 20.

The one piece of good news is that many emerging markets corporates are cash rich and can afford to sit on the sidelines, if necessary. The message, however, is clear: borrowers need to be quick and nimble. Financing windows are likely to be rare and limited.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Julian Baker and Alex Chambers)