MILAN Oct 30 Italian semiconductor manufacturer EEMS said on Tuesday China's Wuxi Taiji Industry had expressed an interest in buying its EEMS Suzhou Co. and EEMS Suzhou Technology businesses.

In a statement, EEMS said Taiji had given a preliminary indication of fair value of the businesses of $45 million.

The deal, which also involves Taiji assuming part of the liabilities of the Suzhou businesses, is part of EEMS's efforts to restructure its debt. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)