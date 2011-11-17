* Euro zone banks seeking to shore up balance sheets

* Could pull capital, or interbank market may freeze

* Balkan states most vulnerable due to Greece links

* Concern reflected in weak currencies, bonds, stocks

By Sam Cage and Sebastian Tong

BUCHAREST/LONDON, Nov 17 Hungary's unorthodox policy drift makes it the most exposed of central Europe's developing economies to the euro zone's debt storm but the bigger worry for the region is a withdrawal of banking investment that could cripple growth and force some to seek IMF support.

Most of the European Union's new eastern members are yet to adopt the single currency, but looming recession for its main trading partners is prompting nerves even in economies like Poland which rode out the 2008 financial crisis without contracting.

Banking ties are the elephant in the room. The impact is tougher to predict than trade, but could be more serious for a region still struggling to get back on its feet after its 2009 crash landing.

Since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in late 2008, Western banks have slashed their exposure to central Europe by a total of $100 billion, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch estimates.

That pullback could accelerate as Western lenders confront a 50-percent write-off on Greek debt holdings and face pressure to strengthen capital ratios, in turn straining local banking systems, forcing central banks to raise interest rates and potentially prompting problems with the financing of public debt due to the lack of funds for local investors to buy bonds.

Most vulnerable are those Balkan states where Greek banks have a substantial presence -- Bulgaria, Macedonia, Serbia, Albania and Romania -- though countries like Croatia with close links to Italy are starting to sweat too.

Banks having to ensure Tier 1 capital of 9 percent would imply an increase of capital of about 106 billion euros, according to Nomura analysts, of which 5-20 billion euros could come from emerging Europe.

A less drastic outcome would be freezing of interbank lending markets, still a problem for locals who rely on funds from their parents to roll over short-term debt.

"We are teetering on the brink, but we're not quite sure what we're teetering on the brink of," said Neil Shearing of Capital Economics.

"The worst case scenario is a western European banking crisis where the likes of UniCredit, Erste and Raiffeisen turn off the funding to their subsidiaries. Ultimately I think that would force most countries back to the IMF."

ON THE SLIDE

Currencies, bonds and stocks have been falling for months. The Polish zloty and Hungary's forint have both shed more than 10 percent this year, the latter hitting an all-time low this week.

Hungary's bond yields are above 8 percent and it scrapped a treasury bill auction after two ratings agencies warned of a possible downgrade. Prague stocks have lost nearly a third since April.

But the relative resilience of countries like Romania -- where debt yields actually fell this week -- and Serbia, whose dinar is some 3 percent higher against the euro this year, suggests either markets have not priced in the impact of a banking crisis, or trust authorities to mitigate the impact.

Authorities across the region say their banks are well capitalised and can stand up to such a shock, though no one can know for sure until they are tested.

"First of all, this is baffling and surprising," Polish central bank head Marek Belka said of Moody's outlook cut on the country's bank sector. "If we had to look for reasons for such a move, then of course this is related to the situation of the banking system in Europe."

Lithuania's Prime Minister insisted on Thursday the banking system was safe after the state's surprise takeover of Bank Snoras -- its third-largest deposit taker.

Bulgaria looks vulnerable, with Greek bank claims equivalent to about a third of its GDP and Italian at 18 percent. Nomura estimates possible asset sales could amount to 3.5 percent of GDP, the highest in the region.

"Even if this is one of the ways, the market share which they will sell and -- taking into account that they will sell to someone that is stronger than them -- means that the effect for the Bulgarian economy should not be negative," said Levon Hampartzoumian, head of the Association of Banks in Bulgaria.

VIENNA DEFENCE

The Vienna Initiative was launched at the height of the financial crisis to stop a large-scale and uncoordinated withdrawal from the region and included commitment by parent banks to maintain exposure and recapitalise subsidiaries.

It is no longer in place and while renewing it is under consideration, its voluntary nature would mean it may not be able to prevent capital outflows. Latvia, Romania, Serbia and Poland still have some form of deal with the IMF.

Hungary, around which most international investor attention has focused in recent months, has abandoned that extra insurance and its banks are also suffering due to policy changes aimed at giving relief to its many foreign-currency borrowers by forcing banks to bear more of the burden on currency losses.

Others have already announced measures to insulate themselves against the spreading uncertainty.

Romania plans a new facility which would take over assets and liabilities of any insolvent bank and Albania is considering giving the central bank power to demand that foreign parent banks transform their subsidiaries into local entities.

Polish and Romanian authorities have also put in place restrictions limiting capital transfers from foreign-owned subsidiaries to parents.

But the efficacy of these controls are yet to be tested and Western lenders can still reduce their exposure to the region in a more measured way by not renewing maturing credit lines.

"In the worst case scenario, you will have to assume that Hungary will eventually have to go back to the IMF," warns David Hauner, head of EEMEA economics and fixed income strategy at BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research.

"Romania, Serbia and Bulgaria, which have sizeable exposure to Greek banks, may have to nationalise these banks." (Additional reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia; editing by Patrick Graham)