Hyundai Motor redesigns Sonata to reverse falling sales
SEOUL, March 8 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co unveiled a redesigned Sonata on Wednesday, aiming to reverse a fall in sales of a model struggling to stand out in a shrinking saloon segment.
SEOUL, March 8 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co unveiled a redesigned Sonata on Wednesday, aiming to reverse a fall in sales of a model struggling to stand out in a shrinking saloon segment.
March 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: HEALTHCARE Trump endorses Republican legislation to replace the Obamacare healthcare law, but it faces a rebellion by conservative groups and lawmakers who denounce it, complicating its chances for congressional approval. The House Republican health insurance plan suggests post-Obamacare health insurance will be less affordable, investors, insurers and industr
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.