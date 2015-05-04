* Swedish group buys remaining stake from utility E.ON
* EEW to expand in sector, participates in Poland tender
(Adds EQT quote, details)
FRANKFURT May 4 Swedish firm EQT has bought the
rest of E.ON's waste-burning unit Energy from Waste
(EEW), it said on Monday, as the buyout group uses more of its
cash to invest in the infrastructure sector.
The value of the transaction was not disclosed.
EEW has benefited from the booming German economy as well as
rising imports of waste into Germany and is running at full
capacity, which has allowed it to raise prices.
This means E.ON was able to get a higher price for the
remaining 49 percent than what it got for the 51 percent it sold
to EQT in 2012, a person familiar with EEW said. EEW has an
enterprise value of roughly 1.3 billion euros ($1.45 billion).
At the time EQT bought the first stake, EEW was grappling
with overcapacity and inefficient structures. Under EQT, costs
have fallen, new customers won and it has acquired another
waste-burning site.
EEW aims to expand further in generating energy from waste,
and is participating in a tender for a long-term contract in
Poland. If it wins the contract, it will build a waste-burning
plant in the country.
"The acquisition of the remaining stake is a result of EQT
Infrastructure's strong belief in EEW's further potential and
also a continuation of the fund's strategy to invest in the
European energy sector," Matthias Fackler, a partner at EQT
Partners, said in a statement.
EEW generated revenue of 539 million euros in 2014 with two
thirds coming from gate fees for accepting garbage and the rest
from selling power, district heat and industrial steam.
It has 19 waste incinerators in Germany, Luxembourg and the
Netherlands with an annual capacity of about 4.9 million tonnes.
About 10 percent of the waste is imported from other
countries, mainly the United Kingdom.
EQT's Infrastructure II fund has committed capital worth 1.9
billion euros with investments - typically worth 50 million to
250 million euros in equity - ranging from submarine fibre cable
provider IslaLink to Swedish rail freight company Hector Rail.
($1 = 0.8982 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Vera Eckert, editing by Susan
Thomas)