LONDON Feb 7 German emissions exchange
EEX will launch a derivatives market for EU carbon permits for
the aviation sector at the start of the second quarter and a
spot market by the middle of the year, it said on Tuesday.
"With this step EEX makes an active contribution to the
further development of EU emissions trading and opens its market
for a new group of participants," the exchange said in a
statement.
As of Jan. 1 this year, all airlines flying to and from
Europe have to cover their carbon dioxide emissions with
emission allowances.
The so-called European Aviation Allowances (EUAA) are
special EU emission allowances, which can only be used by
airline companies to comply with the EU's emissions trading
scheme.
