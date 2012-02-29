* Phase three auctions could start this year

* Auction volume includes aviation allowances (Adds EEX spokeswoman comment in paragraph 3)

LONDON Feb 29 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) has won a tender to auction up to 85 million European Union Allowances (EUAs) on behalf of Germany in the third phase (2013-2020) of the EU Emissions Trading System, it said on Wednesday.

Leipzig-based EEX, which currently hosts spot and future EUA auctions for Germany for the second phase (2008-2012), said the phase three agreement is transitional until Germany creates a permanent platform for future auctions.

"The transitory auctions could start this year," a spokeswoman at EEX told Reuters in an emailed statement. The minimum contract period runs from 2012 through the end of March 2013, according to the tender document.

The estimated auction volume of up to 85 million EUAs includes allowances for the airline industry, EEX said.

Germany, together with Poland and the United Kingdom, has opted out of joining an EU-wide common auction platform for the 2013-2020 trading period.

All three countries, as well as the European Commission, have started or are in the process of opening tenders for bidders to host auctions on their respective platforms.

In the EU cap-and-trade scheme, most of the carbon permits are given for free to polluters in the 2008-2012 phase, but from 2013 around half of EUAs will be sold via auctions.

EEX last year hosted 92 auctions for the sale of 45.5 million spot and future EUAs, making it a leader in primary carbon market transactions. Apart from Germany, EEX auctions phase two EUAs on behalf of Lithuania and the Netherlands.

Last week, a managing director at the Leipzig-based bourse told Reuters that EEX is making competitive bids to ensure it wins auction contracts for billions of carbon permits in the third phase..

More than 1 billion EUAs will be auctioned each year on behalf of the EU and Germany, Poland and Britain.

The EU emissions trading scheme covers around half of the 27-nation bloc's carbon dioxide emissions by including around 12,000 power and industrial plants. Airlines joined the scheme this year. (Reporting by Jeff Coelho; Editing by Jane Baird and Anthony Barker)