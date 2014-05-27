FRANKFURT May 27 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) said it signed an agreement with Kazakh exchange Caspi JSC to provide support and technology for exchange-based trading of carbon permits, supporting Kazakhstan's new emissions market, EEX said.

"We welcome Kazakhstan's initiative to launch a national CO2 market as the first country in Asia and are happy to support Caspi JSC as operator of this market in its development," EEX Chief Executive Peter Reitz said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two partners will look at the possibility of using the trading technology of EEX's parent, Deutsche Boerse, for the Kazakh carbon market, the statement said. EEX is majority-owned by Eurex, Deutsche Boerse's derivatives unit.

"EEX has wide expertise in operating a regulated market for emissions trading," the chairman of the board of Caspi JSC, Yelnar Nadyrgaliyev, said in the EEX statement.

"It will be a crucial success factor in establishing an emissions market in Kazakhstan," he added.

Following a pilot phase for the Kazakh CO2 emissions market last year, the Caspi bourse began trading permits at the end of March, each representing a tonne of carbon dioxide emissions.

Kazakhstan is a big CO2 emitter from its flourishing energy, mining and chemicals sectors.

EEX, continental Europe's biggest electricity bourse, also trades gas, carbon and coal contracts. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jane Baird)