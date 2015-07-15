LONDON, July 15 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) saw a 71 percent increase in volumes traded on its power markets in the first half of 2015, helped by market volatility and new products, it reported on Wednesday.

Continental Europe's largest power exchange said volume grew to 1401 terawatt hours (TWh) from 819 Twh the previous year.

Steffen Kohler, chief operating officer, said increased volatility due to uncertainty around the crises in Ukraine and Greece drove up volumes during the first quarter in particular.

"Volatility is still the main driver for transactions," Kohler said.

Kohler also noted unusual weather conditions in the period, as forecasts changed frequently and dramatically, leading to traders regularly changing trading strategies which also aided volumes.

The Leipzig-based company launched several new products in the first half of the year, including location spreads for Netherlands-Germany, Netherlands-France, Netherlands-Belgium, Belgium-France, which allow price difference trading between these areas.

EEX also introduced day and weekend futures on the Italian, French and Spanish markets.

At the start of the year it created a pan-European gas unit with its French peer Powernext SA, called PEGAS, helping it to compete better with larger gas rivals such as Britain's National Balancing Point (NBP).

Trading volumes on PEGAS rose to 435.4 Twh in the first half of 2015 from 248.4 Twh the previous year, including both the natural gas spot market and the derivatives market.

The exchange plans to launch options products in September for Spain, Italy, France and the Nordics' power markets.

It is also developing products for the rising volume of renewable energy that is not exchange traded, including "cap" futures.

"It's just the beginning, there will be a group of products that will deal with the integration of renewables into the energy markets," Kohler said.

EEX data are a pointer to trends in energy wholesaling, where the trading of annual contracts reflects the fundamentals of the European power markets.

The exchange, along with its competitors including CME and Nasdaq, has benefited from increased regulation, which prompted some operators to switch to exchange trading from over-the-counter (OTC). (Editing by David Holmes)