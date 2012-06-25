* EEX boards agree separate unit, await clearance

* Looking to prepare ground for cooperation deals

* Gas unit to be separate alongside power, carbon

FRANKFURT, June 25 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) said on Monday it will spin off its five-year old gas spot and futures trading arm into a new separate company called EGEX European Gas Exchange, to pave the way for cooperation with other bourses.

It said in a press release that shareholders of the exchange approved the move at their general meeting in Leipzig last week and its supervisory board also agreed, but that it was still subject to the approval of the exchange supervisory authorities.

"We see great potential for cooperations with other exchanges and important players on the market," said Peter Reitz, CEO of the bourse.

EEX is expanding the share of exchange-based trading of gas in continental Europe, whose traded market still lags behind that in Britain, mainly because much gas still arrives under long-term contracts destined for identified buyers.

In the first five months of this year, spot gas traded more than double the amount in the same period last year at 15.8 terawatt hours (TWh), compared with 7.7 TWh in the same 2011 period.

Gas derivatives trading rose by 81 percent in the same period year-on-year to 16.3 TWh.

EEX has built up trading facilities in the spot market zones Gaspool and NCG in Germany, in France, and in the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) market in the Netherlands, signing up 112 participants to date.

It has also built up a reference price for short-term gas trading called the EGIX and offers clearing for Austria's CEGH and Britain's NBP hubs.

EEX is majority-owned by German-Swiss Eurex, the derivatives unit of Deutsche Boerse.

Its gas trading is still relatively small compared to its flagship power contracts and activities in EU carbon.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)