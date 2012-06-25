* EEX boards agree separate unit, await clearance
* Looking to prepare ground for cooperation deals
* Gas unit to be separate alongside power, carbon
FRANKFURT, June 25 The European Energy Exchange
(EEX) said on Monday it will spin off its five-year old gas spot
and futures trading arm into a new separate company called EGEX
European Gas Exchange, to pave the way for cooperation with
other bourses.
It said in a press release that shareholders of the exchange
approved the move at their general meeting in Leipzig last week
and its supervisory board also agreed, but that it was still
subject to the approval of the exchange supervisory authorities.
"We see great potential for cooperations with other
exchanges and important players on the market," said Peter
Reitz, CEO of the bourse.
EEX is expanding the share of exchange-based trading of gas
in continental Europe, whose traded market still lags behind
that in Britain, mainly because much gas still arrives under
long-term contracts destined for identified buyers.
In the first five months of this year, spot gas traded more
than double the amount in the same period last year at 15.8
terawatt hours (TWh), compared with 7.7 TWh in the same 2011
period.
Gas derivatives trading rose by 81 percent in the same
period year-on-year to 16.3 TWh.
EEX has built up trading facilities in the spot market zones
Gaspool and NCG in Germany, in France, and in the Title Transfer
Facility (TTF) market in the Netherlands, signing up 112
participants to date.
It has also built up a reference price for short-term gas
trading called the EGIX and offers clearing for Austria's CEGH
and Britain's NBP hubs.
EEX is majority-owned by German-Swiss Eurex, the derivatives
unit of Deutsche Boerse.
Its gas trading is still relatively small compared to its
flagship power contracts and activities in EU carbon.
