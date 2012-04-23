* Power remains strongest contract but gas is meant to catch up

* EEX continues to bid for handling of European carbon auctions

By Vera Eckert

FRANKFURT, April 23 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) plans to double the number of screens using its data over the next three years by deepening existing customer contacts and merging more cross-asset energy trading and clearing in the region, executives said on Monday.

"The goal is to double the number of screens which make EEX products and prices visible within the next three years," board member Steffen Koehler told a news conference broadcast over the internet.

EEX is majority owned by German-Swiss Eurex, the derivatives unit of Deutsche Boerse.

"We will be looking for wider distribution by linking up with independent IT providers and by simplifying access," he said on presentation of 2011 results for the Leipzig-based bourse.

Asked about specific numbers he said that currently each member company of the EEX typically used between 10 and 15 desk tops to access the bourse's data and that was to be doubled. Membership stood at 219 at the end of 2011. Koehler also said that 25 new companies had joined the EEX in the first quarter.

Earnings before tax (EBT) rose by 8 percent to 17.2 million euros last year.

Volumes in the bourse's flagship contract, power futures, fell 11 percent as uncertainty over Germany's accelerated nuclear exit course in the wake of Fukushima discouraged forwards trading, the EEX has said.

But its Paris-based EPEX Spot traded 13 percent more power due to the concentration of more renewable energy entering the market and being traded on the exchange.

CFO Iris Weidinger said the bourse's exposure to power as part of its turnover had been reduced to 58 percent from 65 percent a year earlier, documenting the successful drive towards more diversification.

GAS TO DRIVE FUTURE GROWTH

Gas trading rose by 24.9 percent to 58.6 terawatt hours, where the exchange sees its strongest growth driver. Gas turnover in 2011 rose by 45 percent to 1.24 billion euros.

"We would like gas to become the second pillar next to power," said CEO Peter Reitz, adding that turnover in both spot and futures gas positions had doubled in Jan-March.

Activities in the European gas markets include, apart from coverage of the German and French trade zones, the Dutch TTF market and clearing offers for Austria's CEGH and Britain's NBP, the most liquid gas hub in Europe.

The bourse's weakest segment is carbon emissions trade, where revenue halved last year.

But Reitz said EEX held out hope that its EU Allowance auctions for the German and other EU governments would provide impetus, along with new products for the aviation industry to be traded from April 30.

EEX hopes to widen an interim brief to host auctions on behalf of Germany, now running into first quarter 2013, beyond that date up to 2020, he said.

It has also submitted a bid to host central auctions for the bulk of European member states' CO2 trading in the 2013-2020 period and is watching out for a potential invitation to bid for the Polish auciton job in the second half of this year, he said.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by William Hardy)