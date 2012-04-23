* Power remains strongest contract but gas is meant to catch
up
* EEX continues to bid for handling of European carbon
auctions
By Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, April 23 The European Energy Exchange
(EEX) plans to double the number of screens using its data over
the next three years by deepening existing customer contacts and
merging more cross-asset energy trading and clearing in the
region, executives said on Monday.
"The goal is to double the number of screens which make EEX
products and prices visible within the next three years," board
member Steffen Koehler told a news conference broadcast over the
internet.
EEX is majority owned by German-Swiss Eurex, the derivatives
unit of Deutsche Boerse.
"We will be looking for wider distribution by linking up
with independent IT providers and by simplifying access," he
said on presentation of 2011 results for the Leipzig-based
bourse.
Asked about specific numbers he said that currently each
member company of the EEX typically used between 10 and 15 desk
tops to access the bourse's data and that was to be doubled.
Membership stood at 219 at the end of 2011. Koehler also said
that 25 new companies had joined the EEX in the first quarter.
Earnings before tax (EBT) rose by 8 percent to 17.2 million
euros last year.
Volumes in the bourse's flagship contract, power futures,
fell 11 percent as uncertainty over Germany's accelerated
nuclear exit course in the wake of Fukushima discouraged
forwards trading, the EEX has said.
But its Paris-based EPEX Spot traded 13 percent more power
due to the concentration of more renewable energy entering the
market and being traded on the exchange.
CFO Iris Weidinger said the bourse's exposure to power as
part of its turnover had been reduced to 58 percent from 65
percent a year earlier, documenting the successful drive towards
more diversification.
GAS TO DRIVE FUTURE GROWTH
Gas trading rose by 24.9 percent to 58.6 terawatt hours,
where the exchange sees its strongest growth
driver. Gas turnover in 2011 rose
by 45 percent to 1.24 billion euros.
"We would like gas to become the second pillar next to
power," said CEO Peter Reitz, adding that turnover in both spot
and futures gas positions had doubled in Jan-March.
Activities in the European gas markets include, apart from
coverage of the German and French trade zones, the Dutch TTF
market and clearing offers for Austria's CEGH and Britain's NBP,
the most liquid gas hub in Europe.
The bourse's weakest segment is carbon emissions trade,
where revenue halved last year.
But Reitz said EEX held out hope that its EU Allowance
auctions for the German and other EU governments would provide
impetus, along with new products for the aviation industry to be
traded from April 30.
EEX hopes to widen an interim brief to host auctions on
behalf of Germany, now running into first quarter 2013, beyond
that date up to 2020, he said.
It has also submitted a bid to host central auctions for the
bulk of European member states' CO2 trading in the 2013-2020
period and is watching out for a potential invitation to bid for
the Polish auciton job in the second half of this year, he
said.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by William Hardy)