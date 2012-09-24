* EEX presents five possible new contracts for discussion * Wind, solar and hydroelectric power to be traded * No details of further timing, decision-making FRANKFURT, Sept 24 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) said on Monday it aims to introduce futures contracts to allow investors to trade wind, hydroelectric and solar-derived power in Europe. German-based EEX has been looking at ways to capture opportunities in the fast-growing green energy sector. Its proposals envisage five power futures contracts, tradeable up to the three years in advance, the exchange said in a note issued after a meeting of its supervisory council. "Green power certificates are the right measure to make the value of renewables tradeable on the exchange without splitting liquidity in the markets," said Peter Heydecker, chairman of the council, which represents participants' interests and adopts regulations as well as supervising the EEX management board. The contracts would offer trading in certified guarantees of origin which the bourse would issue for wind, hydro and solar power from the Central West Europe (CWE) region, and for wind and hydro certificates from the Nordic region, it said. CWE encompasses Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Austria while the Nordic region encompasses Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. The new products would be tradeable across Europe with the restriction that the time period between production and delivery must not exceed one year. They would be traded in weekly auctions on EEX, which would also offer clearing services for related transactions in the over-the-counter (OTC) market. No more details were available. The EEX, which is majority-owned by German Swiss Eurex , is targeting more diversification outside its flagship power contracts and more partnerships in Europe. The volume of traditional EEX power futures trading has suffered because the boom in new renewable power capacity is hurting revenues of thermal power stations and discourages cross-asset trading. This is because green power is treated preferentially and must be bought whenever it is produced, which reduces the time that conventional plants fuelled by coal or gas might otherwise be operated. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Catherine Evans)