* Italian power futures can be traded from April 7
* Will open office in Milan
LONDON Feb 11 German energy exchange EEX said
it would introduce order book trading for the Italian power
market from April this year, entering the market in competition
with existing contracts offered by Borsa Italiana.
"From 7 April 2014, financially settled power futures for
Italy can be traded as baseload and peakload products with week,
month, quarter and year maturities," the German exchange said on
Tuesday.
The exchange, majority owned by Deutsche Boerse
derivatives unit Eurex, also plans to open an office in Milan.
The registration of Italian power futures on EEX for
clearing via European Commodity Clearing (ECC) has been possible
since last October, and since then over 20 participants have
registered more than 2 terawatt hours of power for clearing.
"Therefore, we have decided to expand our offering for
Italian power and to also offer trading via the exchange order
book of EEX in the future," EEX Chief Executive Peter Reitz said
in a statement.
The Italian Derivatives Energy Exchange (IDEX), part of
London Stock Exchange subsidiary Borsa Italiana,
launched Italian power derivatives in 2008 and currently offers
baseload and peakload products for the month, quarter and year.
From March 19, market participants will also be able to
register Spanish baseload power futures on EEX for clearing via
ECC.