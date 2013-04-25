* Pan-European gas market plan on course at two exchanges

* EEX renewable origin certificates to be launched June 6

FRANKFURT, April 25 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) and France's Powernext will combine their gas trading platforms on May 29, as they wait for regulators to approve a full merger of their gas activities, EEX said on Thursday.

Continental Europe's exchange-traded gas market lags behind Britain's, mainly because a lot of gas is still delivered under long-term contracts destined for identified buyers.

The exchanges will offer all their gas products, including location spreads, on the single platform but have no plan to unify the larger market in power contracts or carbon trading.

Their status as separate exchanges will remain and they will not create a joint venture for gas trading until energy and competition regulators give the green light.

The joint gas platform, to be named PEGAS, will combine spot and derivative trading for the Dutch TTF, the German Gaspool and NCG hubs as well as France's PEG Nord, PEG Sud and PEG TIGF and a series of tradeable spreads.

Powernext has said France's GDF Suez Trading will act as a quotation provider.

EEX is majority-owned by German-Swiss company Eurex, the derivatives unit of Deutsche Boerse. Powernext launched French gas trading in 2008.

EEX said separately that it would launch trading in origin guarantees for green power from June 6. Participants will be able to buy and sell proof that a given proportion of traded power comes from hydro and wind turbines in the Alps and the North Sea and Nordic region.

For now such guarantees are traded over the counter. Origin trading on EEX will initially take place one day a week. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)