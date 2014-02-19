* Wider EU publication rules come into force this summer

* EEX has seven years of experience with plant data reporting

* Also working on a transaction data offering

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 Energy bourse EEX will launch a platform to provide more information on transparency in European power and gas markets by mid-2014, it said on Wednesday.

Leipzig-based EEX trades benchmark German power forwards and gas and carbon in connection with European partner exchanges and its own clearing arm, ECC.

It has operated a transparency platform for seven years to report mandatory data on power plant availability and actual production in only Germany and Austria, as well as hosting voluntary reports from operators.

"In future, the transparency platform will be able to publish data on capacity, utilisation and availability of units for the production, storage and the consumption of power, as well as the storage and consumption of gas," it said.

"The offer is available for any European country."

The new platform will encompass gas market data and existing data from power generation plants, and will also cover gas and power storage facilities and usage data for the two commodities.

In recent years, the mandatory disclosure of information has been stepped up for European commodities and energy traders, modelled on tighter regulation in the finance sector.

EEX said it would publish information relevant for pricing from a 2011 plan called "Regulation on Market Integrity and Transparency" (REMIT) which will be implemented by the summer.

It would also forward such information to a Slovenian-based agency for European energy regulators called ACER and the group of European transmission grids operators called ENTSO-E.

In another step, it would also create an offer for the forwarding of transaction data, which is part of demands under REMIT, it said, without giving details.

Some firms in power and gas wholesaling have been critical, saying new EU rules added to costs and eliminated arbitrage niche opportunities, especially for small players. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by David Evans)