ISTANBUL May 9 Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes
said on Wednesday it was actively seeking an
acquisition, possibly in Eastern Europe or the Middle East, and
may announce a purchase in the next few months.
With domestic revenue falling, mainly due to high taxes,
Efes, the Middle East's biggest brewer, has been looking to
expand overseas in recent years.
The company is active in Russia and Eastern Europe.
"We are in an active process for an acquisition, and we may
announce it in the next few months," Saltuk Ertop, director of
corporate affairs, told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Our growth strategy focuses on growth abroad, both organic
and inorganic growth," Ertop said, adding that the company's
primary focus would be Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
Efes formed a strategic alliance with the world's No. 2
brewer SABMiller PLC last year. It took over SABMiller's
beer-related operations in Russia and Ukraine, making it the
second-largest brewer in Russia.
(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Will Waterman)