CAIRO, April 3 EFG-Hermes reported a 21 million Egyptian pound ($3.08 million) net loss in the fourth quarter, Egypt's biggest investment bank said in a statement on the stock exchange on Wednesday.

The bank made a 31-million-pound net profit in the same quarter a year earlier.

It posted a net profit of 211.14 million pounds for 2012, down from 295.11 million in 2011.

($1 = 6.8092 Egyptian pounds)