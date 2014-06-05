CAIRO, June 5 Beltone Financial and a group of investors including Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris are seeking to acquire a 20 percent stake in Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The group would offer 16 Egyptian pounds per share for the stake, with Beltone itself taking 1 percent of EFG Hermes, the sources said without providing further details.

EFG Hermes did not respond to calls by Reuters for comment on Wednesday, and comment could not immediately be obtained from Beltone or Sawiris. The sources declined to be named because the matter is not yet public.

Shares in EFG Hermes jumped 6.8 percent on Wednesday before they were suspended at 13.52 pounds; the Egyptian Exchange said in a brief announcement that the suspension was pending a statement by the market regulator, but did not elaborate.

EFG Hermes is one of the biggest investment banks in the Middle East, and a deal to buy a major stake in it would be seen as a sign of revival in Egypt's equity market after years of depressed activity since the 2011 revolution.

In 2012 EFG Hermes agreed on a deal with Qatar's QInvest to spin off part of its assets to create an investment bank with operations spanning the Middle East, Africa and Turkey; QInvest would have pumped in $250 million for a 60 percent stake.

But the deal fell through last year after failing to win regulatory approval in Egypt, and EFG Hermes said it would instead cut costs and sell off non-core assets. (Writing by Andrew Torchia)