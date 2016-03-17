Lyft lands $600 million in fresh funding
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.
CAIRO, March 17 Egypt's EFG Hermes said in a statement on Thursday its board of directors had approved the sale of 40 percent of its stake in Credit Libanais for $33 per share.
It said the shares will be sold to Arab and Lebanese investors and is subject to approval from the Lebanese central bank. It also expects the deal to be complete by June 30.
According to its website EFG Hermes says it has a 63.7 percent stake in Credit Libanais. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Ratings agency Fitch downgraded five South African banks on Tuesday in a widely expected move, days after it cut the country's credit rating to sub-investment grade.