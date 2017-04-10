BRIEF-Wall Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.07
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
CAIRO, April 10 Egypt's EFG Hermes is advising on 5-6 initial public offerings (IPOs) and acquisitions through 2017, Mostafa Gad, co-head of EFG Hermes' investment banking division, told Reuters on Monday.
The IPOs and acquisitions are valued at $500-700 million and are in the consumer goods, health, banking and other sectors, Gad said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.