CAIRO, April 10 Egypt's EFG Hermes is advising on 5-6 initial public offerings (IPOs) and acquisitions through 2017, Mostafa Gad, co-head of EFG Hermes' investment banking division, told Reuters on Monday.

The IPOs and acquisitions are valued at $500-700 million and are in the consumer goods, health, banking and other sectors, Gad said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)