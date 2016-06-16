BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
CAIRO, June 16 Egypt's EFG Hermes said on Thursday that its renewable energy platform, Vortex, bought a 49 percent stake in an operational 664 MW portfolio of European wind assets from EDP Renovaveis for 550 million euro ($618.26 million).
The deal's closing doubled Vortex's private equity assets under management to $1.1 billion and the total groups' to $3.5 billion, EFG Hermes said in a statement.
A sale and purchase agreement for the transaction was signed in April 2016 between EFG Hermes' private equity arm and EDP Renovaveis, and includes a portfolio of 23 wind farms in Portugal, Spain, France and Belgium. ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.