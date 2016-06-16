CAIRO, June 16 Egypt's EFG Hermes said on Thursday that its renewable energy platform, Vortex, bought a 49 percent stake in an operational 664 MW portfolio of European wind assets from EDP Renovaveis for 550 million euro ($618.26 million).

The deal's closing doubled Vortex's private equity assets under management to $1.1 billion and the total groups' to $3.5 billion, EFG Hermes said in a statement.

A sale and purchase agreement for the transaction was signed in April 2016 between EFG Hermes' private equity arm and EDP Renovaveis, and includes a portfolio of 23 wind farms in Portugal, Spain, France and Belgium. ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)