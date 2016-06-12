CAIRO, June 12 Egypt's EFG-Hermes said on Sunday it planned to distribute 1.08 billion Egyptian pounds($121.62 million) from the sale of a 40-percent stake in Credit Libanais to its shareholders in the form of cash and share buybacks.

Egypt's largest investment bank said last week it had completed the sale of a 40 percent stake worth $310 million in the Lebanese bank.

It said in a statement on Sunday that it planned to distribute some of the money. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Ehab Farouk, Editing by Eric Knecht)