BRIEF-Hailan Holdings expects decline in profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected that there will be an over 70pct decline of group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016
DUBAI Oct 1 Egypt's EFG Hermes Holdings said its private equity arm bought a 49 percent stake in wind power firm EDPR France for $208 million, according to a statement on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem)
* Company and Enerchina entered into a non- legally binding strategic alliance memorandum
* India's ICICI Bank raises 34.25 bln rupees via private placement of additional Tier 1 bonds at 9.20 pct- stock exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3i4MN