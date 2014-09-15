CAIRO, Sept 15 EFG-Hermes, one of the largest banks in the Arab world, could sell its 65 percent stake in Lebanon's Credit Libanais for the right price, co-chief executive Karim Awad said in an interview with an Egyptian newspaper published on Monday.

"In spite of political and economic events in Lebanon, which affect the bank's profits, it has achieved profitability for EFG-Hermes," Awad told the daily financial paper Al Mal.

"But in the event of a good offer price, we will sell our stake in the bank."

EFG-Hermes shares were up 11 percent on the day at 1045 GMT.

EFG-Hermes bought its 65 percent stake in the Lebanese lender in 2010 for $542 million, a multiple of roughly twice shareholder's equity at the time.

It cast the acquisition as a bid to diversify its business and gain a foothold in the Levant region of the eastern Mediterranean.

But the civil war in Syria has hit Lebanese banks hard.

Credit Libanais reported a net profit of $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2014, a 34 percent decline year-on-year.

"Credit Libanais is a good investment, but unfortunately exists in a difficult area," Awad said.

Awad also said the bank was shifting its strategy to focus more on equity funds than fixed income. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Shadi Bushra; Editing by Mark Potter)