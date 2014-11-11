BRIEF-Brothers solidarity for real estate Investment FY profit rises
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
CAIRO Nov 11 Egypt's EFG Hermes posted third-quarter net profit before minority rights of 144.4 million Egyptian pounds ($20.2 million) on Tuesday, up 24.3 percent on the same period last year.
One of the largest investment banks in the Middle East, EFG Hermes achieved net profit of 116.16 million pounds in last year's third quarter. (1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by David Goodman)
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.