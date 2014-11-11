CAIRO Nov 11 Egypt's EFG Hermes posted third-quarter net profit before minority rights of 144.4 million Egyptian pounds ($20.2 million) on Tuesday, up 24.3 percent on the same period last year.

One of the largest investment banks in the Middle East, EFG Hermes achieved net profit of 116.16 million pounds in last year's third quarter. (1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by David Goodman)