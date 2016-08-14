BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding: invests EUR 125 mln in retail properties in Germany
* Corestate invests 125 million euros ($133.91 million)in retail properties in Germany
DUBAI Aug 14 Dubai Financial Group sold its 11.8 percent stake in Egyptian investment bank EFG-Hermes Holding to France's Natixis under a debt restructuring deal, its parent company said on Sunday.
The sale was "consistent with the business plan for Dubai Group, which was agreed with its lenders as part of the restructuring agreement," Fadel al-Ali, Dubai Group chairman, said in a statement.
The price of the transaction was not disclosed. Based on Thursday's closing price, the stake is worth around $107 million, according to Reuters calculations.
Dubai Group completed a drawn-out restructuring of its $10 billion debt pile in January 2014, with banks extending repayment deadlines on loans so that the group could be given time to sell its assets to raise cash needed to fund the payments.
As part of its restructuring deal, it recently completed the sale of a 48.4 per cent stake in Dubai-based Shuaa Capital to Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) for an undisclosed amount.
Dubai Group was obliged to divest its holdings in EFG-Hermes, Shuaa Capital and Bank Muscat this year, al-Ali, who is also chief executive of Dubai Group's parent firm Dubai Holding, said in May.
Jan 30 Sandnes Sparebank : * Announces Tomas Nordbø Middelthon new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.